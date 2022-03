BANGKOK, 23 March 2022: Dusit International named Nichlas Maratos as vice president – commercial to drive sales and marketing efforts across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.





Before joining the Dusit team, he worked for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts as the group’s executive vice president of sales.

“In line with our mission to sustainably grow and expand our business, we are delighted to welcome Mr Maratos to our global team,” said Dusit International Chief Operating Officer, Lim Boon Kwee.