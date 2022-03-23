Bali and Beyond Fair returns

DENPASAR, 23 March 2022: Billed as Indonesia’s biggest travel trade show, the Bali and Beyond Travel Fair (BBTF) will convene 13 to 18 June after a two-year absence.

The eighth edition of the annual show will be held at the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) in Nusa Dua, South Bali.

Visitors to BBTF-2022 in June will still need to follow health protocols regularly updated by airlines and government agencies. They will need to wear face masks within the exhibition hall and show proof of vaccination and physical distancing.

Details of the virtual or in-person components of the fair can be checked at https://www.bbtf.co.id/.

(Source: Bali Update)