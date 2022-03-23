SINGAPORE, 23 March 2022: Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent hospitality groups, launched a new wellbeing brand Banyan Tree Veya, earlier this week.

The flagship Banyan Tree Veya Phuket is a wellbeing-centred resort that offers bespoke programmes emphasising what the brand calls ’embodiment therapies’, built on Banyan Tree’s proprietary eight pillars of wellbeing.

Veya means ‘to weave’ and provides the safe space to integrate your own path to wellbeing. The Veya experience is led by certified multidisciplinary wellbeing hosts around a 3-step protocol of Awareness, Discovery, and Sustenance. Created in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Banyan Tree Veya aims to address a world with an urgent need for reconnecting mind and body on a daily basis.

“With our hyper-stimulated modern life, our nervous systems cannot truly relax and, therefore, rest; chronic stress erodes our natural immunity and regenerative capacity. Our ethos #OwnYourPresence guides our mission of inspiring individuals’ to travel inwards and become conscious of how their daily actions, thoughts, and emotions interact with their physical being,” says Ms Ho Ren Yung, Senior Vice President, Brand and Commercial of Banyan Tree Group.







THE VEYA EXPERIENCE

The Veya journey begins with a private consultation with the wellbeing hosts, who are certified and trained in eastern medicine, naturopathy and coaching. After an assessment against the brand’s codified wellbeing approach, a personalised itinerary is created aligned to each guest’s needs and priorities, centred on embodiment therapies and somatic practices.

Mindfulness practices: Classes such as Ocean Breath and Conscious Grounding raise sensory awareness through breathwork, sound therapy and guided imagery meditation techniques in natural environments.







Somatic movement: Intuitive forms of dance, yoga and classes such as balance and stability release chronic tension patterns and calm the nervous system.

Weightless: A new range of signature therapies unique to Veya – combining rehabilitative floatation with body stretch massage techniques and meditational sound therapy into a restorative sensory experience.

Lifestyle learning: Workshops introducing wellbeing rituals into daily life, such as creative therapies, integrative nutrition, and classes such as Positive Resilience help guests bring the retreat experience home.

RESTFUL LUXURY ACCOMMODATIONS

Designed for optimal rest, the villas feature organic cotton bed linen, a choice of pillows, black-out curtains, nightly aromatherapy, sleep light and music. Each villa comes fully equipped to enable wellbeing practices in the privacy of the own room, with amenities including a wellbeing minibar, yoga mats, sound therapy bowls, exercise stretch bands and more.

NOURISH WITH VEYA CUISINE

Veya showcases plant-forward cuisine that weaves together Asian and Mediterranean influences in a creative, flexitarian approach that respects ingredient provenance. Menu signatures include bowls broths and reinterpreted iconic local dishes around a Fuel-Balance-Repair daily sequence. Resident ‘Nutrition Sommeliers’ assist guests in curating a tailored menu during their stay to fulfil dietary needs and preferences.

THE WIDER EXPERIENCE

Banyan Tree Veya Phuket offers a lush enclave within Laguna Phuket, a distinct and tranquil location within the Banyan Tree Phuket resort and a few minutes’ walk from Bangtao Beach. Veya guests will enjoy exclusive access to a Wellbeing Center featuring Thailand’s first-ever White Room for sensory detox and meditative practice and a traditional herb farm-pharmacy workshop opening soon. Flexible Veya credits allow further customisation of guest wellbeing journeys with options to use for spa, private classes, dining and retail products. A journey reflection consultation is offered before departure, followed by personalised programs and lifestyle practices to continue their wellbeing journey in their daily lives.

“The pandemic has brought unprecedented stress and trauma to our generation, the full impact of which remains to be fully assessed. However, many of us are reassessing our purpose and approach in life. The Banyan Tree Veya team of resident wellbeing specialists and external experts aim to guide, encourage and celebrate with our guests in discovering this new conscious way of living,” says Wellbeing Senior Assistant Vice President, Executive Director Lee Woon Hoe.

OPENING OFFER

For a limited time only, travellers can enjoy Banyan Tree Veya Phuket’s opening offer for a three-night package at THB38,400 with THB20,000 Veya exclusive credit per villa for two persons.

Veya Experience inclusions

Accommodation in a Veya Pool Villa well-designed for rest and restoration.

Private wellbeing assessment, mapping and consultation.

Bespoke wellbeing itinerary from curated group wellbeing activity calendar.

Daily rituals and mindful practices to centre the mind and body.

25% discount on private sessions, spa treatments, retail purchases and outlet dining.

End of stay experience reflection and consultation.

Personalised take-home guide to support home practice.

Book by 30 April 2022. Reservations can be made online via www.banyantree.com/thailand/veya-phuket.