BA revives the kangaroo route

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2022: British Airways’ first passenger flight between Singapore and Sydney since April 2020 landed in Sydney early Tuesday morning.

The daily stopover service connects fully vaccinated customers to travel between London and Sydney via Singapore, allowing people in the UK and Australia to connect easily between the two countries. The airline is operating a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 on the route.

British Airways’ head of sales, Asia Pacific, Noella Ferns, said: “Today we are thrilled to fly the kangaroo route once again and play our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, and we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

Changi Airport Group’s managing director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said: “We are delighted to welcome British Airways’ London-Singapore-Sydney flight once again. Pre-Covid-19, the United Kingdom-Australia route was among Changi’s top transfer lanes and remains so today.

“With Australia’s recent re-opening and Singapore easing travel restrictions, we can expect more leisure and business flows between London and Australia via Singapore. Changi Airport is well placed to serve passengers travelling along this route, and British Airways’ new offering will provide travellers with more flight options through Changi Airport.”

Flight BA15 departed from London on 27 March and arrived in Singapore in the late afternoon of 28 March. It flew to Sydney, arriving at 0610 on 29 March. The returning flight BA16 departed from Sydney at 1550 and arrived in Singapore at 2105 before departing at 2235 for London Heathrow.