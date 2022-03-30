Lufthansa reconnects Bangkok and Munich

BANGKOK, 30 March 2022: Lufthansa reintroduced daily flights between Bangkok and the Bavarian capital Munich beginning with this year’s summer schedule, effective 27 March.

The Munich flights replace services on the Bangkok-Frankfurt route featured in the airline’s winter timetable from October 2021 to March 2022.

Latest flight schedule

Bangkok – Munich; LH773 departs 1100, arrives in Munich 0520.

Munich – Bangkok; LH772 departs 1045, arrives in Bangkok 1410.

Lufthansa deploys an Airbus A350-900 with 48 seats in business class, 21 in premium economy and 224 economy class seats.

In addition to the Munich flights on Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will offer flights to Zurich and Vienna. Together they will offer 20 flights weekly between Bangkok and Europe. In the summer schedule, SWISS will offer six weekly between Bangkok and Zurich, while Austrian Airlines will fly daily between Bangkok and Vienna.

“The reopening of Thailand, our most important Southeast Asian market, will boost demand to perhaps the most popular leisure destination in all of Asia Pacific,” said Sabrina Winter, Lufthansa Group Airlines’ Head of Sales for Southeast Asia and Pacific. “A good reason why we are operating all of our three premium carriers to Bangkok.”

Lufthansa Group Airlines’ general manager for Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines & the Mekong Region Stefan Molnar added that nonstop flights to Munich using the A350 gave passengers access to Europe’s first five-star airport, voted the best in Europe 14 times.