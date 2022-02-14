BANGKOK, 14 February 2022: The Tourism Authority of Thailand is moving forward with its goal to revive and transform Thai tourism, with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, by formulating what it calls a ‘DASH’ model.

The ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign was initially introduced globally at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, on 1 November in line with the country’s quarantine-free reopening to international travellers announced during the same week.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has now added a “DASH model to the campaign during his latest briefing on recovering from Covid-19.

“With the Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters, TAT envisions change towards stronger and sustainable, more responsible, more digital, and more inclusive tourism growth … To achieve this, TAT has formulated a ‘DASH’ model to set the entire organisation towards the single goal of transforming the tourism sector.”

TAT’s Big DASH

D – Domestic travel: The model places emphasis on both tourists and operators in the tourism industry;

A – Accelerate Demand: The model seeks to stimulate qualitative demand, build trust, and a good image by placing focus on tourists’ safety, targeting high-income segments, and delivering impressively different and valuable experiences;

S – Shape Supply: The model looks set to elevate the tourism ecosystem to quality and sustainability based on responsible tourism and digital tourism for all parties to benefit together, resulting in sustainable income distribution to each sector;

H – Healing Thai Economy: The model focuses on helping to revive the Thai economy through tourism with the country’s reopening to ensure a fast recovery and strong, sustainable growth.

(Your Stories: TAT)

For the full story see https://www.tatnews.org/2022/02/visit-thailand-year-2022-amazing-new-chapters-envisioned-thai-tourism-transformation/