SOS to the rescue with a Covid Trip planner

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2022: To support a safe return to travel and enable organisations to navigate the ever-changing landscape of Covid-19 restrictions, International SOS has rolled out a new risk management tool, the COVID Trip Planner.

The planner, which provides personalised information and advice on planning travel, is now accessible to its clients via the International SOS ManagerView and Assistance App.

In partnership with global data provider Sherpa, the information provided in the planner is constantly updated as countries and regions change their Covid-19 related rules and requirements. This includes travel rules by destination, country visa requirements, testing requirements and quarantine mandates. Using the Covid Trip Planner, travellers will better understand how they can plan travel based on the passport they hold and their Covid-19 vaccination status. They will also have direct access to any necessary forms to complete prior to departure.

International SOS has been supporting organisations to navigate the complexity and changing regulations since the start of the pandemic. It continues to enhance its technology to support the needs of travellers. The launch of the Covid Trip Planner promotes a safe and sustainable return to travel for many organisations as they navigate the complexity of complying with the changing regulations and ensuring safe business travel decisions are made. Users of the Covid Trip Planner will also have access to the International SOS Assistance Centre 24/7 Support, enabling them to connect with medical or security professionals whenever needed.

About the International SOS Group of Companies

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 12,000 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs.

