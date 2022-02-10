Mandarin Oriental heads for Greece

HONG KONG, 10 February 2022: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new luxury hotel in Costa Navarino, scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

The Group’s first property in Greece, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, will be located on the southwest coast of the Peloponnese, one of the most unspoiled and breath-taking landscapes in the Mediterranean and a 45-minute drive from Kalamata International Airport.

The beachfront resort will be part of Costa Navarino, a well-established tourism destination. It will comprise 99 rooms, including 48 pool villas, all with outdoor terraces and sea views, along with five restaurants and bars.

The project is owned and developed by TEMES, a leading developer and operator of high-end tourism and real estate destinations in Greece.