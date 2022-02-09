DUBAI, 9 February 2022: Emirates has signed a new agreement with the global distribution system Amadeus that extends their partnership to offer the travel trade community more flexibility, choice, and future capabilities.

As of last week, all trade partners on Amadeus will access Emirates’ content free of surcharge.

The new agreement will also see Emirates’ NDC (new distribution capability) content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, with NDC content being made available to travel sellers over the course of 2022.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are pleased to refresh our partnership with Amadeus. It is another step forward in our goal to empower our trade partners in delivering even better customer experiences. In today’s environment, and particularly as the industry rebuilds post-pandemic, everyone in the travel services chain will benefit from flexible models of engagement, multiple means to access dynamic rich content, and the ability to offer differentiated products and services.”

