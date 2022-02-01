SINGAPORE 1 February 2022: The newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet – Discovery Princess – was delivered during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Discovery Princess expands the Princess Cruises fleet to 15 MedallionClass vessels and features an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line’s previous Royal-Class ships. The Discovery Princess handover was attended by John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.









“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of her sister ships’ spectacular style and luxury – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Discovery Princess will depart Italy and make her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from 27 March – 24 April 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/