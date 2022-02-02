Thai Vietjet resumes Phnom Penh flights

BANGKOK, 2 February 2022: Thai Vietjet will resume flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Cambodian capital city Phnom Penh, starting 16 March 2022.

The airline will operate three flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the following flight schedule:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival VZ720 Bangkok Phnom Penh 08:30 09:40 VZ721 Phnom Penh Bangkok 10:30 11:45

Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang commented: “We are delighted to connect Thailand with Cambodia… The service between the two destinations will contribute to the countries’ economic recovery while meeting the increasing travel demand of people in the region.”

To promote the service, the airline has introduced a USD5* New Route, New Experience fare excluding taxes, fees, surcharges, and add-on services for booking made through to 14 February. The travel period runs from 16 March to 31 May 2022.

In addition, Thai Vietjet has added service between Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam up from two to five flights per week.

Recently, the airline announced its new Thailand cross-country services connecting Phuket in southern Thailand to Udon Thani in the northeast of the country close to Thailand’s border with Laos.