AirAsia X back on Sydney route

SEPANG, 1 February 2022: Following its restructuring, AirAsia X is resuming its commercial service post-pandemic between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney starting 14 February.

The airline will make full redemptions for its passengers affected by the restructuring a priority so AAX guests can reinstate their flight booking and use their credit account to book flights.

Initially, it will fly every Sunday from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney and return on Monday through to 22 March 2022. Schedules for the autumn and winter sessions will be announced in mid-February.

Fares start from MYR1,399 one way all-inclusive* (economy) and from MYR3,999 when booking premium flatbed. From Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, fares start from AUD399 and AUD1,299 one way all-inclusive* respectively.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “Without any domestic routes, AAX was significantly affected by the pandemic. We now see the light at the end of this long tunnel, and we are working hard to operate again in all of our key markets. Starting with flights to and from Sydney, we will progressively continue to honour outstanding bookings and Credit Accounts for our guests and creditors in other markets as soon as possible.

“As we anticipate the gradual reopening of international borders around the world in 2022, we are delighted to return to Australia first, as one of our most popular markets.”

AirAsia X return flight schedules from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney.

Fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents, international students and eligible visa holders can travel to and from Australia without applying for a travel exemption. For complete entry requirements into Australia, please visit this page.

*All-inclusive of check-in baggage, one meal and one drink

(Source: AirAsia)