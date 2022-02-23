BANGKOK 23 February 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces a partnership with True Digital Solutions, True Group’s fully-integrated digital solutions provider.

The partnership allows Centara to usher in a new era of hospitality with the latest touchless technologies to create an extraordinary experience for guests.







The Digital Guest Solution, a digital solution operating on one of the digital platforms for service-related business, True Hospitality Platform, is implemented in five Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand to offer a more convenient approach for guests looking to use a hotel’s services. Without the need to download any applications, guests can scan an Intelligent QR Code via their personal mobile phone or tablet to enjoy services at their fingertips, such as ordering in-room service, booking a spa appointment, or requesting housekeeping.

At Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Centara is also adopting trailblazing hospitality technology in the form of True 5G Robo-serve in its restaurant. The powerful 5G cloud-intelligent robot can perform tasks autonomously, including delivering food, welcoming guests and interacting with customers, increasing the speed of services and building customer trust and confidence.

Centara Hotels & Resorts deputy CEO, Markland Blaiklock said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with such a prominent player in the technology segment as True Digital Group in a partnership which will be a game-changer in the hospitality business. At Centara, we are always looking for new approaches to enhance our services and create a better experience for our guests, and we believe these innovations fit perfectly with the demands of the new generation of travellers.”

True 5G Robo-serve uses sensor navigation to help the robot avoid obstacles with intelligent mobility and complete tasks autonomously. Combined with the Digital Guest Solution platform, which also offers accurate insight to allow Centara to better understand guest behaviours, these innovations will play important roles to transform operational functions in today’s hospitality landscape.

The Digital Guest Solution from True Digital Solutions is available for guests to experience at Centara resorts across Thailand, including:

Centara Grand at Central World;

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao;

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya;

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin;

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket.

For more information, please visit https://www.truedigital.com/industry-based-solution or https://www.facebook.com/truedigitalso/