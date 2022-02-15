Beer giant drops Myanmar brewery business

YANGON, 15 February 2022: Justice For Myanmar welcomes the announcement of brewery giant Kirin Holdings to withdraw from their business with the Myanmar military conglomerate Myanma Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL).

Kirin Holdings has two joint ventures with MEHL: Myanmar Brewery Limited and Mandalay Brewery Limited.

MEHL directly finances the Myanmar military and top generals, including the coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Justice For Myanmar alleges that MEHL shareholders consist of military units directly responsible for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

After a mass boycott of Myanmar Beer, Kirin shortly after the 1 February coup 1Q 2021 sales plummeted 46%.

Justice For Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung said: “We welcome Kirin’s decision to finally move to end their business with MEHL (and for) listening to the voice of Myanmar people. Millions have joined the boycott of Myanmar Beer, and this shows that collective action can disrupt the military cartel”.

Calls have been renewed for all other businesses that continue to maintain ties with the military junt, including Daiwa House, Eneos Holdings and Yokogawa Bridge Corp, to follow Kirin Holdings’ example.

So far, international hotel groups that have management or joint venture contracts with military-linked companies have remained silent on their activities in Myanmar.

