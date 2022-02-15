HONG KONG, 15 February 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line, an innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, is inviting agents to click and explore Norwegian Central Asia, a dedicated trade portal to help travel partners in Asia learn about and market NCL holidays simply and seamlessly.

By logging in to Norwegian Central, partners gain direct single log-in access to NCL’s award-winning travel agent training platform, NCL University (NCLU). The knowledge hub provides in-depth course content covering NCL’s fleet of innovative ships – including the all-new Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva vessels – as well as itinerary insights and destinations to which the Cruise Line sails. Valued travel partners can also unlock reduced rates of up to 30% off their own NCL cruise as part of the reduced rate learning incentive program, which awards the completion of different levels of NCLU course modules.







Also accessible via Norwegian Central is NCL’s Marketing Headquarters, which allows agents to easily create their own marketing materials for selling NCL from an extensive toolbox of flyers, banners, videos, pre-prepared social media posts and more.

In addition, Norwegian Central features access to up-to-the-minute NCL news via the Cruise Line’s exclusive Partners First Asia Facebook group, as well as updates about upcoming webinars and events.

“This portal allows agents in Asia to capitalise on the upturn in international travel in 2022 with tools and resources developed specifically for them, all located conveniently in one place,” said Braydon Holland, NCL’s Senior Sales Director Asia. “Whether they’re looking to upskill, create compelling marketing materials or connect with the latest brand news, agents in Asia can log in for a simple and seamless one-stop-shop experience. It’s all part of our Partners First philosophy, which puts supporting our travel partners at the heart of all we do.”

For more information: https://www.ncl.com

(Your Stories: NCL)