Vietnam expands airports

HANOI, 18 January 2022: Vietnam intends to have 28 airports, including 14 international ones, by 2030, according to a draft master plan on developing airports nationwide for 2021 to 2030 with a forward look to 2050.

According to the Vietnam Government Portal, the plan has been submitted to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for approval. By the close of the expansion, the country’s airports will serve about 275.9 million passengers and handle some 4.1 million tons of cargo a year.

Noi Bai airport is an international airport serving mainly Hanoi capital and the surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investments in major airports such as Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City. It will also upgrade 22 existing airports and build six new ones, namely Long Thanh, Na San, Lai Chau, Sa Pa, Quang Ninh and Phan Thiet.

By 2050, the number of airports nationwide will increase to 31, including 14 international ones.

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Transport to review plans for Danang and Chu Lai airports to move on to the approval stage.

