KUCHING, 18 January 2022: Malaysians who wish to enter Sarawak no longer need to apply through EnterSarawak if they have no history of travelling abroad in the past 14 days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced at the weekend.

The new rule is also applicable to non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than two weeks.







Sarawak Tourism Board says the update is a positive development for the state tourism sector and expressed its confidence in the recovery of the industry in 2022.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “This update makes travelling into Sarawak even more seamless. We are confident this move will bode well for the entire state and for Sarawak tourism as we continue to intensify promoting our tourism destinations to the domestic market in 2022.

“On our end, we will further highlight culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals which are unique to Sarawak.”

According to SDMC’s travel requirements, it is still mandatory for those entering Sarawak to fill up the e-Health Declaration Form. Individuals must also be fully vaccinated, and their vaccination status will be checked at the airport.

About Sarawak

Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, is endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq km, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches, where adventures are waiting to happen. Festivals are hosted throughout the year to celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else.

For more information visit: https://sarawaktourism.com/

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)