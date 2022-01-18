Thai Vietjet power packs fares

BANGKOK, 18 January 2022: Thai Vietjet launched Monday its ‘Power Pack’ promotion consisting of different packs of air passes for flying Thai Vietjet’s domestic network.

The ‘Power Pack’ are packs of flight tickets where passengers can use as prepaid passes to fly on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic network, with five-year validity. The packs are available in five variations, including bundles of six flight passes at THB5,500 each, 12 flight passes at THB10,000 each, 24 flight passes at THB19,000 each, 50 flight passes at THB38,000 each, and 100 flight passes at THB75,000 each. Passengers are able to redeem a prepaid air pass from ‘Power Pack’ for a THB 0 flight ticket (excluding taxes, fees, and add-on services) for a round trip or one-way travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.





Passengers can register as SkyFUN members for free and purchase ‘Power Packs’ as of yesterday, 17 January. The offer closes 31 January 2022, at www.vietjetair.com.

With a lifespan of five years, the packs are redeemable for travel until 31 December 2026 (not valid on public holidays and announced blackout periods).

Passengers can book a flight at least three hours before the departure time at www.vietjetair.com. The passes are transferable since passengers’ names are not restricted and can be changed anytime when booking a flight. The promotion applies to only adult passengers.

Packs are valid for the airline’s entire domestic network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, and the flight from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai. The promotional packs are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/ credit cards.