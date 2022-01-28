Vietnam Airlines resumes flights to Europe

HANOI, 28 January 2022: Vietnam Airlines has resumed flights to Europe this week before reintroducing flights to Russia on 29 January.

The airline resumed flights to Paris France, London UK and Frankfurt, Germany, starting 25 January after close to a two-year gap in air services, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Flights to the European cities from Hanoi will depart every Tuesday to London with a stop in Frankfurt. A second weekly flight will depart every Thursday from Hanoi to Paris also with a stop in Frankfurt.

According to VNA’s report, about 140,000 overseas Vietnamese plan to travel home during the annual Tet. The holiday season typically runs for almost a month, starting from the weekend on the eve of the official holiday from 1 to 3 February.

Travel remains limited to Vietnamese citizens returning home, foreigners invited on official business and officials working for foreign diplomatic missions.

Vietnam Airlines confirmed it had resumed flights to 12 countries such as the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Taiwan (China), Australia, Russia, the UK, France and Germany.

(Source: VNA)