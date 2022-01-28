Lockdowns hit HKIA 2021 passenger traffic

HONG KONG, 28 January 2022: Passenger traffic remained at a significantly low level compared to pre-pandemic times due to the severe impacts of Covid-19 and travel restrictions according to 2021 air traffic figures released by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) earlier this week

While the cargo performance remained resilient, the Covid-19 pandemic decimated passenger traffic. In 2021 HKIA handled 1.4 million passengers and 144,815 flights, marking year-on-year declines of 84.7% and 9.9%, respectively.

In contrast, cargo throughput in the year rose by 12.5% year on year to 5.0 million tonnes, exceeding the 4.8 million tonnes recorded in 2019, the year before the outbreak of Covid-19. The number of cargo flights surged to a record 82,935, a year-on-year increase of 19.8%. Monthly cargo throughput also reached a new monthly high in November 2021.

HKIA handled 154,000 passengers and 14,515 flights during December 2021, increasing 70.0% and 14.7%, respectively, with outbound transfer passengers from Mainland China recording significant increases compared to the same month in 2020.

(Source: AAHK)