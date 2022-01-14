Capella names new chief

Singapore, 14 January 2022: Capella Hotel Group promotes Cristiano Rinaldi as the newly-appointed president of Capella Hotel Group to lead the group’s expansion plans beyond the Asia Pacific.

Previously the chief operating officer of the luxury hospitality management company, Rinaldi will take over the reins from Nicholas Clayton, the group’s former CEO who decided to reunite with family in North America.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to lead the group on its next phase of growth. Together with my colleagues, we will further advance Capella’s position as a leading name in luxury hospitality,” said Rinaldi.

Prior to joining Capella Hotel Group, Rinaldi spent the last four years as the general manager leading the pre-opening activities for The Bangkok EDITION and, most recently, The Tokyo EDITION Ginza and The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon. He has also held the position of vice president, operations for One&Only Resorts, where he oversaw the performance of the resorts within the group’s portfolio, as well as leading operational plans for future expansion.