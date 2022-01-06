HK Express plans SIN flight

HONG KONG, 6 January 2022: Despite the suspension of Singapore’s travel lanes, HK Express will start a new direct service between Hong Kong and Singapore, 1 February 2022.

The airline’s CEO Mandy Ng confirmed HK Express remains committed to supporting Hong Kong’s role as one of the world’s leading international aviation hubs. The airline continuously strives to enhance connectivity across the region while making travel more accessible for the Hong Kong community.

Travellers who are planning to visit Singapore must comply with local entry requirements, which may include pre-and post-travel testing, quarantine and declaration forms.

As part of its ongoing commitment to protect the health of customers, HK Express has implemented several layers of precautions, including HEPA filters onboard, enhanced cabin sanitisation measures and adjusted meal services.

HK Express customers are recommended to use online check-in and e-boarding services to facilitate a smooth and safe journey. Face coverings must be worn in the airport, onboard and during disembarkation while maintaining social distancing.