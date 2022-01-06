Siam Sindhorn flies IHG flag

BANGKOK, 6 January 2022: IHG Hotels and Resorts will open the first Vignette Collection hotel in Asia this March following a management agreement with Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok.

The latest management agreement follows the opening of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in 2020 that launched IHG’s global boutique brand in Southeast Asia. It is the second IHG lifestyle branding involving a Siam Sindhorn property. Both hotels are situated in Sindhorn Village, a development project that spans 42 rai located on a real estate plot between Bangkok’s Langsuan Road and Soi Tonson. The 393-room Sindhorn Midtown opened in March 2020.





IHG vice president development, SEAK, Serena Lim commented: “We welcome Sindhorn Midtown as our first Vignette Collection hotel in Asia…We developed a strong working relationship with the team at Siam Sindhorn, working closely together on Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, which became the talk of the town when it launched in the middle of the pandemic.

IHG will open its second Vignette Collection hotel in Pattaya, and in the long run, Thailand could muster as many as 100 Vignette Collection hotels globally over the next 10 years.

Thailand continues to be a strong growth market for IHG, with 29 hotels across eight brands in the country and another 34 properties in the pipeline.

Vignette Collection recently became the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first collection brand is part of the Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio of brands, along with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo.