Travelport signs NDC accord with IAG airlines

LANGLEY, UK, 3 December 2021: Travelport that powers travel bookings worldwide has concluded a distribution agreement Thursday with the International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups.

It will enable the latest travel retailing technology to deliver “New Distribution Capability (NDC)” content from Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling to Travelport-connected travel agencies worldwide.

By channelling its NDC content through the next-generation Travelport+ platform, IAG will be able to offer travel retailers a wider range of content – including Additional Price Points and an expanded selection of ancillary products – while taking advantage of modern digital retailing tools such as intelligent storefronts to merchandize them effectively.

British Airways head of distribution and payments Katy Cardwell said: “This supports our vision of moving towards a more innovative way of travel retailing, giving Travelport subscribers access to a greater choice of new and better products and services, including Additional Price Points and ancillaries, which are only available via NDC and add significant value.”

Travelport vice president global enterprise, air partners Chris Ramm said: “Unlocking the potential of sophisticated multi-source content like NDC, by making it easier for the trade to access and sell, is a key part of our plans for Travelport+. We are hugely excited to be working alongside a partner like IAG, which shares our vision for modern travel retailing.”