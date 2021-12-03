Sabre powers Indonesian hotel group

SINGAPORE 3 December 2021: Sabre, a leading software and technology provider for the global travel industry, has inked a new agreement with hotel operator Archipelago International to extend its reach to travel agents.

With this agreement, Archipelago Hotel Group’s inventory will be available to hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ innovative SynXis platform.

The deal will also enable Archipelago, Indonesia’s largest hotel chain, to reach out to major corporations and consortia travel agencies, improving access to corporate and leisure travel markets.

Archipelago is the largest privately owned and independent hotel operator in Southeast Asia, with more than USD4 billion assets under management globally, comprising more than 150 properties across 60 destinations and 10 brands from budget to luxury.

Already the market leader in Bali, Archipelago is continuing to expand further afield, including making investments in the Middle East and the Caribbean with more destinations to follow.