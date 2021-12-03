BW names new general counsel

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2021: Best Western Hotels & Resorts has appointed Jay Pricher as general counsel.

Pricher joined the organisation in 2009 and previously served as vice president of legal. In his new role as general counsel, Pricher will provide counsel, leadership and guidance on all legal issues relating to Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ corporate environment and membership.





“Jay is a strategic leader who has a deep understanding of our unique organisational structure and the needs of our hoteliers,” said Best Western Hotels & Resorts president and chief executive officer Larry Cuculic.

“He has a proven track record of supporting our members and hoteliers across a variety of legal issues related to international operations, intellectual property matters and business litigation. I have great confidence that Jay will continue to deliver exceptional leadership as he takes on this expanded role.”

Pricher will be responsible for setting and managing the strategic direction and providing guidance on corporate legal issues, including board and governance matters. Additionally, he will offer advice and assistance to the board of directors and to the company’s membership regarding the company’s regulatory documents and membership rights, duties and obligations.

Prior to joining Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Pricher served as vice president and associate general counsel for Financial American Corporation, a real estate-focused private equity firm.