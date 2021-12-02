Bangkok Airways returns to Phnom Penh

BANGKOK, 2 December 2021: Bangkok Airways organised a welcome ceremony Wednesday to mark the return of its direct international flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The inaugural flight PG931 arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport at 1005 on Wednesday 1 December and was welcomed by Cambodia’s distinguished guests HE Sao Wathana, director of Phnom Penh International Airport (State Secretary) and personal advisor to HE Dr Minister (5th from right) and Mayoon Udom, station manager of Bangkok Airways (4th from left).





An Airbus A320 aircraft have been deployed to the route, starting with four flights weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). Daily flights will begin on 16 December 2021 and continue until 26 March 2022.

The outbound flight PG931 departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 0850 and arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport at 1005. The return flight PG932 leaves Phnom Penh International airport at 1055 and arrives at Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 1210.