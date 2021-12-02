55 tips on greening hospitality

HO CHI MINH CITY, 2 December 2021: An Eco-Guide for Hospitality Businesses & Schools offers 55 tips and good practices to minimize the impact on the environment while saving costs.

The ASSET-H&C’s Eco-Guide for Hospitality Businesses & Schools is now available in Burmese, Khmer, Thai, and Vietnamese can be downloaded at: http://assethc.org/publication/.

Some of the 55 tips are familiar, but there’s no harm reminding us always to ensure reusable water bottles are available in rooms, the importance of cutting electricity costs by using LED light bulbs and composting restaurant food leftovers. The contents are geared towards restaurants, hotels and all tourism stakeholders keen to improve their environmental sustainability.

The Covid-19 crisis is flagged as a wake-up call for the hospitality industry to embark on making big social and environmental changes and the downtime in global tourism activities offers the industry a golden opportunity to make important changes.

Covid-19 has made travellers more aware of their impact on the environment and local communities. The Future of Travel Report by Booking.com noted that 53% of global travellers would seek more sustainable tourism products and services in the future.

To support the hospitality industry to embark on a more sustainable pathway, ASSET-H&C provides guidance for tourism businesses to start taking action. Its Eco-Guide supports businesses to improve their sustainability and also helps them save costs and equips them with a distinctive advantage regarding consumer demand.

Guide highlights

Four key elements: Energy, water, waste & pollution, mitigation & adaptation to climate change.

35 practical recommendations.

20 good practices already implemented by tourism actors.

ASSET-H&C is a network of innovative vocational training centres that promote social and economic inclusion of vulnerable people in Southeast Asia through training and professional integration in hospitality & catering. It brings together 13 vocational training centres willing to work hand in hand to better fulfil their common mission of making a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged youths and adults across Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The network promotes hands-on, market-related, and sustainable educational approaches in Vocational Education in Southeast Asia and is integrated by some of the best vocational training centres in the region. It is also a regional player in sustainable hospitality and tourism.

To learn about the network and its activities, contact Sophie Hartman at sophie.hartman@iecd.org.