PG readies to fly to Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, 5 November 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume international flights on the Bangkok -Phnom Penh route starting 1 December.

The airline’s Phnom Penh representative confirmed the news in email updates to travel companies in the Cambodian capital. It will fly the route four-time weekly starting 1 December. Using an A320 aircraft, the flight will depart Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 0850 and arrive in Phnom Penh at 1055. The starting fare one-way is THB3,265, according to the airline’s booking page.

But local tour companies in Phnom Penh said it was now highly likely Cambodia Airways and Lanmei Airlines would be the first to fly on the route linking the two neighbouring countries.

Khmer Times reported that Cambodia Airways and Lan Mei Airlines would fly to Bangkok twice weekly starting mid-November. Cambodia Airways is promoting a USD399 roundtrip fare and will commence flights to Bangkok effective 17 November. Lanmei’s timetable indicates its twice-weekly flight will start 13 November.

Mid-October, Thailand officially announced that fully vaccinated Cambodian tourists would be allowed to travel to Thailand without the need for quarantine, effective 1 November. Cambodia is one of 63 countries on the quarantine free list for fully vaccinated nationals to enter Thailand.

Last week, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the reopening of the country starting 1 November, which will create demand for two-way travel between Thailand and Cambodia.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, Hun Sen said the country’s phased reopening was well planned and based on the government’s long-term strategies.

