PHAN THIET, Vietnam, 2 November: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, the second Mirage family-centric themed resort worldwide managed by Centara Hotels & Resorts welcomed the first family guests since Binh Thuan Province officially resumed tourism activities in late October.

Debut in the third quarter of 2021, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is inspired by the rich maritime heritage of Binh Thuan and the Mediterranean, transporting guests back to a romantic era of intrepid sailors and seafaring explorers. Perfectly overlooking the East Sea and Mui Ne Fishing Village and centred around a dramatically themed water park, complete with sailing ship, pools, slides, a lazy river and cliff-jumping rock, this fully-integrated “Explorer’s Playground” offers endless adventures with 984 rooms and pool villas, fantastic family facilities, multiple culinary & meeting destinations, and separate spas for parents and children.







“Rest assured that the highest standards of health and well-being of our guests and employees are our most important priority, so travel worry-free knowing that all eligible staff have been vaccinated,” commented Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne general manager Franck Rodriguez. “Guests of all ages are invited to embark on their own voyage of discovery, stay and play together at our resort,” he added.

Residents in Vietnam can now celebrate the sunny side of life at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne with total peace of mind. Cautious travellers will take pleasure in the fact that the resort is aligning itself in adherence with the local government’s safety measures and the certified Centara Complete Care programme.

“We are delighted to contribute to the recovery of Binh Thuan tourism and the “national tourist site” Mui Ne destination in particular. We are in a very crucial moment for building and sustaining the recovery momentum of Vietnam’s tourism ecosystem, alongside Binh Thuan’s continuous improvement in infrastructures,” Rodriguez commented. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s aviation authorities have proposed a detailed four stages to resume international commercial flights starting later this year to help reboot the tourism industry.

Known as the “Resort Capital of Vietnam”, Mui Ne offers visitors the chance to enjoy quad biking at White Sand Dunes, sandboarding down the Red Sand Dunes or cultural experiences to discover fishing villages, dragon fruit farms and Cham ruins – remnants of the ancient Champa Kingdom that once ruled south-central Vietnam. Travellers can also visit the jungle-clad Ta Cu Mountain, where a two-hour trek or short cable car ride to the top brings visitors to the largest reclining Buddha in Vietnam.

ABOUT CENTARA MIRAGE RESORT MUI NE

Nestled on Hon Rom Bay, a four-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is centred around an “Explorer’s Playground” water park, complete with pools, slides, a sailing ship, lazy river, splash zone and cliff-jumping rock. It also comprises 984 rooms and pool villas, six restaurants, six bars, playgrounds, an entertainment complex, a family lounge, SPA Cenvaree and the world’s first Spa Candy – a sweet wellness centre designed specifically for kids. A grand ballroom and outdoor amphitheatre will create outstanding options for corporate meetings, social events and weddings, and an Observatory Tower will offer panoramic views of the East Sea and the beautiful coastline of Binh Thuan province. Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is the second Centara Mirage resort worldwide, following the popular Lost World-themed Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Thailand. It will also mark the arrival of Centara Hotels & Resorts in Vietnam.

For more information or bookings, travellers can contact the Centara Contact Centre at ccc@chr.co.th and +66(0) 2101 1234, or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/