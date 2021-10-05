DoubleTree expands in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 October 2021: Hilton opened the DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, its first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Putrajaya, a 290 room project owned by Indaman Putrajaya.

It’s the third DoubleTree by Hilton hotel to open in Southeast Asia in under a year, joining a portfolio of four DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Malaysia.





Located in the heart of Malaysia’s third Federal Territory, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is a 20-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA 1 & 2) and 40 minutes from Kuala Lumpur city centre via the new KL-Putrajaya Expressway – positioning it as a convenient stopover for leisure and business travellers.

Apart from the amenities, the hotel is also surrounded by scenic spots, including the Millennium Monument, the pink Putra Mosque, Moroccan Pavilion and Putrajaya Botanical Garden.

The 290 room property has 10 accommodation types. All rooms are non-smoking, with complimentary Wi-Fi for Hilton Honors members.

In addition, it features two restaurants; Makan Kitchen, an all-day serving authentic Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban and Peranakan cuisines, plus KOFFEE, a deli located in the hotel’s lobby.

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is part of the Hilton Honors guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands. To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Honors members will receive 1,000 bonus points with a maximum stay of five nights booked until 1 December 2021, when booking directly with Hilton.