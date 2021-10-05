BANGKOK, 5 October 2021: Emirates is offering special fares to encourage travellers to rediscover the world this upcoming winter season.

The airline invites Thai travellers to plan ahead for a long-awaited winter trip with the family or visit loved ones around the world with fares starting as low as THB 17,815 in economy class and THB72,690 in the business class (roundtrip Bangkok-Zurich). The special fares to Europe and America are available for return flights booked from now until 24 October 2021 and are valid for travel between 7 October 2021 and 31 May 2022.

Featured destinations and starting from fares include*:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) New York 24,800 73,250 Paris 19,095 58,990 Boston 26,180 87,750 Munich 21,000 69,820 Zurich 17,815 72,690

*Terms and conditions apply.

With the easing of travel restrictions and boosting of vaccination drives in Thailand and countries across Europe, Emirates has been actively expanding services across its network to match growing demand while ensuring safe travels for all. Travellers on Emirates can rest assured that their health and safety are the airline’s top priority with the latest health and safety measures in place on the ground and in the air, with minimised contact and exposure to infection. Frequent contact points are regularly sanitised at the Emirates counters and lounges in the airport, as well as on the aircraft itself. High-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters onboard to ensure that travellers enjoy a continuous supply of fresh and clean air throughout their journey.

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket before 1 April 2021 for travel on or before 31 May 2022, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for three years. More information here.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/th.