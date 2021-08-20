Singapore begins reopening phase

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2021: Singapore is activating Vaccinated Travel Lanes from Germany and Brunei Darussalam and will lift border restrictions for travel from Hong Kong and Macau, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced 19 August.

With more than 75% of Singapore’s population fully vaccinated, Singapore CAAC said the city-state would make further moves to reopen borders but in a cautious and step-by-step manner.

Vaccinated Travel Lanes

Effective 8 September 2021, fully vaccinated travellers departing from Germany or Brunei Darussalam may enter Singapore without the need to serve Stay-Home Notice (SHN) under a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement. However SHN, travellers must undergo multiple Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, including:

Travel rules ease

Meanwhile, Singapore opens travel from Hong Kong and Macau. Short-term visitors with travel history to Hong Kong or Macao in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with immediate effect for entry into Singapore on or after 26 August 2021.

They will undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival at the airport and will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if their PCR test result is negative. They will not need to serve a seven-day SHN with a COVID-19 PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

From 2359 (SG time) 20 August 2021, Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders who have spent the last 21 consecutive days in Hong Kong or Macao and returning to Singapore will similarly undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival. If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore. This replaces the Stay at Home Notice.

For more details on the conditions of the ATP, application requirements and process, and Frequently Asked Questions visit: https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/

Travel advisory

https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19-phase-advisory/

CAAS announcement

https://www.caas.gov.sg/who-we-are/newsroom/Detail/singapore-further-reopens-borders-in-cautious-step-by-step-manner/

Requirements of Vaccinated Travel Lane

Infographic A: Vaccinated Travel Lane for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents

Infographic B: Vaccinated Travel Lane for Short Term Visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders