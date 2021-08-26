MAI sets out September flights

YANGON, 26 August 2021: Myanmar International Airlines continues with its scheduled relief flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in September.

One-way fares of USD150 economy class and USD320 business class are on sale for flights out of Yangon to Bangkok every Saturday in September (4, 11 18 and 25).

The scheduled relief flights from Yangon to Kuala Lumpur operate every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the one-way economy class fare set at USD160 and USD400 in business class.

On both routes, travellers must book and pay for their ticket six days before departure, according to Myanmar authorities.

Bookings can be made directly on the airline’s website or through an authorised travel agency.

On both routes, travellers must show a negative PCR test result not more than 72 hours before the departure time. There are also strict quarantine requirements at both destinations.

The airline also offers flights to Dubai (USD750 one-way and Seoul in Korea (USD650 one-way).

All Myanmar’s international airports remain closed to foreign airlines other than special repatriation and aid flights.