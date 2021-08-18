Emirates launches early bird discounts

BANGKOK, 18 August 2021: Emirates is offering travellers planning trips from Thailand an early bird promotion from now to 29 August 2021 for travel between 19 August 2021 and 28 February 2022.

The early bird airfares apply to all Emirates’ popular destinations in Europe, America, as well as its home base Dubai.

Return fares ex Bangkok start from THB 19,255 in economy class and THB 59,305 in business class. Featured destinations and starting fares include*:

Destination Economy Class Fares from(THB) Business Class Fares from(THB) Paris 20,675 61,805 New York 25,570 76,820 Boston 29,770 96,820 Chicago 26,770 97,420 Frankfurt 22,955 59,305 Zurich 19,255 76,955 Stockholm 19,345 70,845

For more details on entry requirements for travellers returning to Thailand, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com/th.