Emirates launches early bird discounts

BANGKOK, 18 August 2021: Emirates is offering travellers planning trips from Thailand an early bird promotion from now to 29 August 2021 for travel between 19 August 2021 and 28 February 2022.

The early bird airfares apply to all Emirates’ popular destinations in Europe, America, as well as its home base Dubai.

 Return fares ex Bangkok start from THB 19,255 in economy class and THB 59,305 in business class. Featured destinations and starting fares include*:

DestinationEconomy Class Fares from(THB)Business Class Fares from(THB)
Paris 20,675 61,805
New York 25,570 76,820
Boston 29,770 96,820
Chicago 26,770 97,420
Frankfurt 22,955 59,305
Zurich 19,255 76,955
Stockholm 19,345 70,845  

For more details on entry requirements for travellers returning to Thailand, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com/th.

