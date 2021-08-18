Foodies check out local talent

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2021: The Singapore Food Festival returns for its 28th edition over three weekends from 27 August to 12 September 2021.

Themed ‘Savour Singapore In Every Bite’, more than 50 gastronomic and drinking experiences will be presented on a hybrid platform, double the featured experience during last year’s virtual edition.

SFF 2021 is a highlight of the SingapoRediscovers campaign and encourages locals to rediscover Singapore’s flavour tapestry.

Singapore Tourism Board director of retail and dining, Serene Tan, said: “This year, we are excited to bring SFF to both local and global audiences, enabling them to indulge in Singaporean cuisine and learn more about our culture through food.”

Programme highlights

This year’s festival lineup comprises four components: Live Masterclasses, Virtual Food Experiences, Partner Events and Workshops, and SFF food merchandise.

Live Masterclasses

These events offer viewers the rare opportunity to learn from some of the best chefs, bartenders, and food personalities in Singapore’s culinary scene. Festival-goers can join the nine free-to-view live masterclasses hosted on SFF 2021’s Facebook page or sign up for intimate and interactive sessions with renowned chefs by joining the nine pay-to-view live masterclasses.

Virtual Food Experiences

Adopting interactive formats, local and international festival-goers can take a deeper dive into the ins and outs of innovative businesses such as Kok Fah Farm through a docu-feature, which takes foodies on tour around the soil and hydroponics farm, and recipe videos.

Additionally, foodies can look forward to a journey of rediscovery as they feast their eyes on delectable dishes in the virtual food tours of Little India and Tiong Bahru presented by popular food host Nikki Muller.

SFF workshops

The workshops allow you to try your hand at making the traditional red turtle cake Nyonya-style at the Make your own Ang Ku Kueh Workshop by Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, held at CapitaLand Bugis Town (Part of Bugis Street). Repurpose food waste at the Summer Fruit Peel Popsicle and Jam Class and learn more about food upcycling when you join the WellSpent Workshop – both at Sunrice Academy.

SFF Food Merchandise

Local small-batch granola brand, Nommish has partnered with Kim Guan Guan to present Kopi Granola and their own rendition of Milo Granola – the Malted Chocolate Granola. Home of Singaporean inspired cookies, Old Seng Choong, has developed Nyonya Sambal Nasi Lemak Cookies, which is a unique rendition of the well-loved classic local dish. Paying tribute to the iconic pandan flavour that Singaporeans love, the LiHO TEA’s Singa-Pandan Lime and Singa-Pandan Shake, will be available in LiHO stores in Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, and Shanghai.

Festival-goers can check out the details at www.singaporefoodfestival.sg.