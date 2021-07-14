Tourism players sign up to end plastic waste

MADRID, 14 July 2021: Tourism businesses and destinations are stepping up their commitment to sustainability, according to the latest update from the UNWTO.

Aimed at reducing waste and pollution across the sector, the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative (GTPI) is welcoming 32 new signatories, with every global region represented behind the shared goal.

The initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to address the root causes of plastic pollution. It enables businesses, governments and other tourism stakeholders to lead by example in the shift towards a circular economy of plastics.

Among the 32 new signatories are organizations such as TUI Group, AC Hotels by Marriott, Palladium Hotel Group, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Hostelling International, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Visit Valencia.

These new additions bring the total signatories up to 93 companies and organizations. These include organizations from stages of the tourism value chain, including accommodation providers, tour operators, online platforms, suppliers, waste managers and supporting organizations.

TUI Group, manager for sustainability, circular economy and sustainable development Andreas Vermöhlen said: “Together we can make important steps towards less unnecessary single-use plastic in the world and shift towards a circular economy.”

Supporting the initiative, UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Addressing plastic pollution is essential to sustainably restart tourism, preserve destinations and contribute to climate action. We are proud to see the number of signatories growing continuously since the launch of the initiative.”