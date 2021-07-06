Norwegian strengthens sales team

SINGAPORE, 6 July 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line strengthens its sales team with the appointment of Eamonn Ferrin as vice president of international business.

Ferrin will oversee NCL’s sales efforts outside of the US and Canada and grow the company’s international footprint. He will report to NCL’s senior vice president of sales Todd Hamilton.

Ferrin joined the company in 2019 as vice president and managing director for the UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East.

He also increased NCL’s market share in the emerging markets of Israel, South Africa and the Middle East, where the cruise Line recently increased its presence with the deployment of Norwegian Jade.

The ship will make NCL history as the first to offer roundtrip cruises from Cape Town beginning December 2021. She will sail voyages departing from Dubai, UAE, offering cruises to the Middle East and Europe with stops in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece. N. Jade will also visit Oman, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion and South Africa.

Ferrin is an industry veteran with more than 23 years of travel and hospitality experience. He has worked in a variety of divisional CEO, COO and managing director roles in the UK, Canada and internationally for brands including Air Canada, Holidaybreak and MyTravel.