Malaysian camerawork wins award

PUTRAJAYA, 5 July 2021: Tourism Malaysia, SHARP, and Chilli Pepper Films won The Special Award for Best Camerawork at the 21st WorldMediaFestivals, under the Tourism and Travel Media Awards category.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, the WorldMediaFestivals have honoured creativity in media worldwide over the past 21 years, including audiovisual, print, and online production.

The 2021 Hall of Fame is divided into two main categories: the Television & Corporate Media Awards and the Tourism & Travel Media Awards. Due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, winners were announced online on the WorldMediaFestivals’ official website.

The two-and-a-half-minute video titled ‘AMAZING’ has won the Special Award “MAGIC EYE” for Best Camerawork, made possible under the globally-acclaimed commercial and film director Mark Toia, and production of Chilli Peppers Films. The initial production was a creative collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and SHARP called ‘Truly Aquos 8K, Truly Asia Malaysia’. The production team was the first to shoot an 8K video in Malaysia.

In addition, the creative production has also secured a place among four other winners under the Advertising category for the 2021 Tourism & Travel Media intermedia-globe Gold Award. ‘AMAZING’ shares the recognition with four other themed videos from Thailand, Japan, and Austria. For the complete list of winners, visit WorldMediaFestivals’ 2021 Hall of Fame.

Tourism Malaysia, director-general Zulkifly Md Said noted: “This recognition would not be possible without the effort and assistance of everyone involved. To the production team, congratulations on this well-deserved achievement.”

“We look forward to having further collaborations with SHARP, hopefully in the nearest future. There are still so many attractions in Malaysia to be highlighted through the lens of SHARP, especially our off-the-beaten-track destinations, our rich flora and fauna, and our blessed natural resources,” Zulkifly added.

Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination.

Since its inception, it has emerged as a significant player in the international tourism scene. In 2019, Malaysia registered 26.1 million tourist arrivals and MYR 86.14 billion tourist receipts, placing it among the world’s major tourism destinations.

(Source: Bernama)