SINGAPORE 3 June 2021: Princess Cruises has launched its 2022-23 Asia cruises programme for Singapore and Southeast Asia that will feature Diamond Princess sailing to 19 destinations in eight countries on eight unique itineraries and 21 departures.

Sapphire Princess in Singapore.

The cruises will go on sale on 16 June 2021.

New for the 2022-2023 season, MedallionClass Diamond Princess sails a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula itinerary that includes the cruise line’s first call to Melaka in more than a decade, as well as visits to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi as well as Phuket.

Also featured are holiday voyages, sailing over Christmas and New Year’s, including a 10-day Southeast Asia with Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia and a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula that can be combined for an epic 17-day cruise.





There are also two repositioning cruises from Tokyo to Singapore and return, which include stops at Taipei (Keelung), Ishigaki, Okinawa, Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Kobe, Hong Kong, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My).

Princess Cruises has carefully crafted itineraries and offerings with area tourism boards to showcase the best of local culture featuring award-winning shore excursions and late-night “More Ashore” stays in Sihanoukville in Cambodia and Kobe in Japan. Sacred sites include the Blue Mosque in Shah Alam (Kuala Lumpur), the Temple of the Big Buddha in Ko Samui and the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, the oldest and largest Buddhist Temple in Bangkok.

For guests looking for a more in-depth experience with the wonders of Cambodia and Laos, a six-day, five-night land adventure showcasing the jewels of Indochina and the attractions of the new and ancient capital of Laos, including colourful Angkor Wat, are available with the Best of Cambodia & Laos cruise tour, combined with a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula cruise or 12-day Southeast Asia & Japan cruise.

The itineraries include:

Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula, seven days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore

Cruise dates: 11, 28 December 2022; 14 January and 7, 24 February 2023.

Southeast Asia with Thailand & Vietnam, seven days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ho Chi Ming City (Phu My), Singapore

Cruise date: 21 January 2023.

Southeast Asia with Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia, 10 days, roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Sihanoukville, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ko Samui, Singapore

Cruise dates: 18 December 2022; 4, 28 January and 14 February 2023

Southeast Asia & Japan, 12 days, Singapore to Tokyo (or Tokyo to Singapore) – Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Kobe or Toba, Tokyo (Yokohama)

Cruise dates: 29 November 2022; 3 March 2023.

Southeast Asia with Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam, 14 days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Singapore.

Cruise date: 14 January 2023.

Southeast Asia Explorer, 17 days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Sihanoukville, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Nha Trang, Singapore

Cruise dates: 11, 18, 28 December 2022; 4, 28 January and 7, 14 February 2023.

Japan & Southeast Asia, 20 days from Tokyo to Singapore – Tokyo (Yokohama), Taipei (Keelung), Ishigaki, Okinawa, Tokyo (Yokohama), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Kobe, Taipei (Keelung), Hong Kong, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Singapore

Cruise date: 21 November 2022.

Princess MedallionClass

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Entertainment content via smart devices

Diamond Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Diamond Princess offers the largest open-air Japanese bath at sea, an 8,800-square-foot bath and garden complex, offering indoor and outdoor Japanese bathing experiences including steam rooms, saunas and hot tubs with ocean vistas. Diamond Princess also features Kai Sushi, an authentic sushi bar, and traditional music and entertainment.



Visit: www.princess.com