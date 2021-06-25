IATA Travel Pass App trial runs continue

PARIS, 25 June 2021: Air France is trialling the IATA Travel Pass for outbound flights at Canada’s Montréal-Trudeau airport until 15 July as part of global trials of the International Air Transport Association’s IATA Travel Pass mobile application.

A variety of airlines worldwide are participating in the test of the mobile app. Once fully introduced, it will ease travellers concerns over Covid-19 measures and certification requirements.

Travel Pass features

Passengers can check up on the latest COVID-19 related entry requirements for their country of destination.

The results of the Covid-19 test performed at partner laboratories are sent directly to the app.

It securely stores these documents in the app so they can demonstrate to airlines and authorities that passengers meet the relevant entry requirements without having to divulge further information about personal health.

In the Air France trial out of Canada, testing is carried out at the Biron Health Group’s onsite facilities at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Eligible passengers will receive a notification a few days before departing for Paris. Testing is possible on the day of departure for travellers ages 11 and up who have not been vaccinated or have only received their first dose, as they are required to present proof of a negative PCR or antigen test result issued within 72 hours of their departure to enter France.

This summer, Air France will operate 17 weekly flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles-de Gaulle.

“So we may improve our customers’ experience, our team is delighted to be trialling this digital solution that enables passengers to safely store their Covid-19 test results and thus streamline their time at the airport,” declared Air France KLM Canada vice-president and general manager Catherine Guillemart-Dias.

(Source: Air France)