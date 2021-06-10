KUCHING, 10 June 2021: The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has been selected as a Mega PPV (Pusat Pemberian Vaksin) venue in Kuching.

The first jabs were administered on 7 June at the convention centre. It will continue as the main centre until 70% of the city’s population has been vaccinated as part of the national immunisation programme target.

“We are honoured to take on the role of Mega PPV site, and we are ready to become an active enabler in Sarawak’s effort’s to flatten the curve and to return Sarawak to safety and normalcy,” said BCCK CEO and executive director Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot.

In the days ahead of the official launch a trial run 3 to 6 June trial run tested the centre’s capacity to administer up to 4,000 jabs per day.





The centre is working closely with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and CITF to ensure that the centre is prepared and ready to serve the public safely and efficiently.

Mandatory safety precautions include social distancing between individuals, temperature and MySejahtera scanning at entrances, and frequent sanitising.

ABOUT BCCK

The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) is the first international purpose-built convention centre in Sarawak, Malaysia. The BCCK debuted in 2009 as a state initiative of the Sarawak Government to grow business tourism through the hosting of business events. To date, the BCCK has hosted close to 1,800 events and welcomed 2.4 million clients, delegates and visitors from various regions of the world.

(Source: Your Stories, Sarawak)