Singaporeans itching to travel again

SINGAPORE, 6 May 2021: More Singaporeans are planning to travel overseas for the third month in a row, according to the latest data from Finder’s Travel Index, an independent comparison platform and information service.

In its latest findings, just over 10% of Singaporean adults plan to fly overseas in May, June or July.

Photo: //www.straitstimes.com / JASMINE CHOONG.

In Contrast, Finder’s inaugural February Travel Index report revealed just 7.74% of Singaporeans were planning to travel internationally in the coming three months. It increased to 9.05% by the March survey and now sits at 10.21% following the April survey.

Finder’s global editor-at-large Angus Kidman says: “We’ve seen a big jump in the percentage of people planning to travel to other countries. For instance, in the UK, we’ve seen travel plans increase by as much as five percentage points.

“It will be interesting to see how the latest announcement on the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble impacts the May data,” Kidman said.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw another increase in the number of people planning to travel as Singaporeans jump to make use of the new border agreement.”

Overall, Malaysia ranks first out of 19 countries for the percentage of people who plan to travel over the next three months, followed by India (41%), the Philippines (39%) and Italy (38%).

Planning to travel over the next three months (May, June, July)

Malaysia (44.36%) India (41.15%) Philippines (38.58%) Italy (37.83%) Russian Federation (36.59%) France (35.71%) Netherlands (29.43%) Hong Kong, SAR (28.64%) United States of America (25.77%) United Kingdom (23.65%) Germany (22.47%) Ireland (22.18%) South Africa (21.63%) Brazil (21.18%) Australia (20.87%) Spain (20.84%) New Zealand (19.60%) Singapore (19.33%) Canada (16.49%)

Finder’s Travel Index is an ongoing survey, which has so far gathered responses from 88,966 people in 19 countries. You can read the full report here: https://www.finder.com/sg/finders-travel-index