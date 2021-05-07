SINGAPORE, 7 May, 2021: Princess Cruises has unveiled Dine My Way, another flexible MedallionClass enhancement that makes it easy for guests to pre-plan and tailor their dining experiences and pairs with the revolutionary OceanNow® on-demand service to offer the ultimate in onboard dining flexibility and convenience.

Dine My Way gives guests the freedom to make reservations in onboard dining rooms and speciality restaurants at times they prefer and with whom they wish to dine. Dine My Way also helps to optimise capacities in dining rooms and restaurants onboard, manage wait times and gives guests significantly more flexibility.

When making a reservation, guests will be able to:

add additional friends or family members with whom they are travelling

select their preferred pace of dining (relaxed, quick)

indicate their desired seating location (near the window, close to the entrance) in the Ocean profile

share dietary preferences and allergen information

pick the same venue and dining time each night

“We believe guests are going to love the control and customisation Dine My Way offers,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we’ve been able to expand the options for our guests and, thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line.”







In addition, Princess’ OceanNow on-demand menu has been expanded to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants throughout the ship, with guest’s requests delivered directly to their location. OceanNow orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via the stateroom TV, or by having a crew member place the order on the guest’s behalf.

OceanNow will also include many expanded personalisation options so you can order your perfect coffee drink, select your favourite steak sauce toppings, or pizza condiments providing more customisation than ever.





“Guests have always appreciated the convenience of OceanNow, and because the pandemic has expanded people’s use of ‘on-demand direct delivery services, we think even more guests will embrace the ability to order what they desire and have it delivered to them wherever they are on board,” notes Mario Siebaldi, Princess Cruises senior vice president of Guest Experience. “It not only prevents unnecessary queuing, more importantly, it elevates the guest experience.”

Princess MedallionClass vacations are enabled by the award-winning OceanMedallion, a wearable device that pairs with IoT-driven innovation to significantly enhance and personalise the guest experience.

In addition to service on demand, Princess MedallionClass Vacations are also marked by touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry. Additional contactless capabilities accessible using smartphones and tablets include way-finding, family and friends locator, and interactive fun.

Visit: www.princess.com

(Source: Your Stories Princess Cruises)