Vietjet bundles Phu Quoc packages

SINGAPORE, 9 April 2021: To boost domestic travel to Phu Quoc island in southern Vietnam, Vietjet and Vinpearl, a Vingroup’s hotel and resort subsidiary, are bundling flights and hotels at a starting price of VND2,340,000 (USD100) per customer.

Through to 15 April 2021, customers can purchase the Phu Quoc We Go combo to fly directly from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Vinh to Phu Quoc and experience the brand-new Phu Quoc United Centre complex for three days and two nights. The deal on flights and accommodation is valid from 21 April to 30 May 2021 (*).

The collaboration between Vinpearl and Vietjet offers customers incentives such as cheap round-trip flight tickets including 7kg of hand baggage, 20kg of checked baggage, a two-night stay at Vinpearl hotels and resorts in Phu Quoc including breakfasts, and a voucher of VND300,000 per user for F&B services and shopping at Grand World.

(*) Not applicable for the period from 29 April to 3 May 2021.

(Source: News Vietjet)