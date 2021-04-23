PATTAYA, 22 April 2021: Nestled along a picturesque bay on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand, Pattaya has more to offer beyond its vibrant and famed nightlife. Pattayais also a hidden gem where there are many breathtaking spots that are worth visiting. Here are our guides – to inspire your next visit in this charming city.

Mong Chang Café

Mong Chang translates as ‘Look at Elephants’ in Thai, and it is one of the latest jungle-themed café in Pattaya. This is not an ordinary café, it is a café with a good cause. All the profits will be donated to support elephants in the village. Each elephant needs roughly 200 kilograms of food per day to stay healthy. Mong Chang Café hopes to educate people about elephants and allow diners to have a chance to get close to elephants.

Credit: Mong Chang Café Facebook.

Bonus: There are many interesting spots for your next Instagram feed. Get ready to set your cameras and capture that insta-worthy shots!





Open daily 1000 – 1700.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/Mongchangcafe

Cave Beach Club

Credit: Cave Beach Club Facebook.

CT: Love a boho-style beach café? This is the place for you. Imagine this –feet-in-the-sand, bean bags on the beach, and sip on some fresh coconut water and enjoy the sea breeze. It is a good chill-out beachfront cafe to unwind and relax in Pattaya. Located next to The Glasshouse, The Cave Beach Club is divided into air-conditioned seating and alfresco seating. You’ll be spoilt for choice with the array of freshly baked cakes, food, and drinks.

Pro Tips: Don’t forget to dress well as this charming café is full of photogenic spots. If you are planning to visit this cafe on the weekends or public holidays, be sure to be early to beat the queue.

Open daily 1100 – 2400.

More information: https://web.facebook.com/CaveBeachClub

3 Mermaids Café & Restaurant

This picturesque café is a dream come true for anyone who likes beautiful mermaid-themed. Located at the cliff of PraTumnak, 3 Mermaids Café is just a short drive from Pattaya city. You will be greeted by a giant mermaid, where you can snap some insta-worthy pictures on her palms. This café is one of the best viewpoints in Pattaya -offers a panoramic ocean view that is overlooking the Coral Island and a good spot to watch spectacular sunsets.





In addition to the scenic views, diners can opt to dine in air-conditioned, al fresco, or bird nest-inspired seating. If you are looking a restaurant for a romantic date or friends gathering, do not miss this café.

Pro tips: Sweet tooth lovers, don’t miss their desserts especially the mermaid cupcakes. Open daily 1000 – 2300.

More information: https://web.facebook.com/3MermaidsPattaya

Coffee War 331

Café scenes in Thailand never fail to surprise café-hoppers with unexpected experiences. Now you can even take your tastebuds on a “flight” at Coffee War 331. Located in Sattahip near road No 331, you find an old Airbus A330 that has been converted into a coffee shop. This aircraft-turned-coffee café is owned by a former Thai Navy Officer, this may be a clue as to how the café gets its name.

Credit: Coffee War 331 Facebook.

Although you may not get 30,000 feet off the ground, you can enjoy your meal in an aircraft setting. Although some of the passenger seating has been removed to be replaced by coffee tables every corner of this decommissioned aircraft is still insta-worthy, from stairway up to pilots’ cockpit.

Let’s buckle up for a gastronomical ride!

Open daily 0830 – 18.00.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/331Station

Tappia Floating Cafe Pattaya

You may have heard of the floating market in Pattaya but you may not aware that there is also a floating café. Besides the 360-degree view of Pattaya’s bay, you can enjoy various seafood, drinks, and cocktails on this floating café. The evenings will be the best time to visit as you can catch spectacular sunsets while you dine. There are other activities to explore on this floating platform – diners can relax on catamaran nets, squish fishing, and getting the perfect picture for your next Instagram’s post.

Credit: Tappia Floating Café Facebook.

Open daily 1600 – 2400.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/Tappiapattaya

Where To Stay:

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya:

This article is brought to you by Hpaper Online – a travel publication by HPL Hotels & Resorts. You may also like 5 things to explore in Pattaya Beach Road