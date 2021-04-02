THAI to fly to Phuket

BANGKOK, 2 April 2021: Thai Airways International confirmed earlier this week it is operating two special flights from Frankfurt, Germany, to Phuket in April and May.

The airline’s executive vice president, commercial Nond Kalinta, said the two flights would support the government’s policy to assist local businesses in Phuket impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flight TG921 departs from Frankfurt at 1445 on 2 April 2021 and will arrive in Phuket at 0710 on the following morning in Phuket.

The second flight (TG921) depart from Frankfurt at the same time on 7 May 2021 and arrive in Phuket the following morning.

Meanwhile, the schedule to start vaccinating people working in Phuket’s hotel industry is now underway, with the first round of jabs scheduled next week for staff working in hotels near the airport on the northwest coast of Phuket. Hotels provide name lists of their staff who agreed to participate in the scheme. Almost 500,000 people on the island will be given two jabs of the vaccine ahead of the deadline to open the island to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries on 1 July.