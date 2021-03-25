Avis rolls out car leasing offers

SINGAPORE 25 March 2021: Avis Singapore has launched a six-month car leasing promotion for selected models at rates starting from SGD1,228 (before tax), providing flexibility and great deals for customers in Singapore.

The leasing fee includes all running costs, including maintenance, road tax, scheduled servicing and replacement of worn-out tyres. The fee also offers basic coverage such as theft protection and basic collision damage waiver, as well as 24/7 mechanical breakdown assistance. Car models include the Chevrolet Cruze, Mazda 3, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Teana, Nissan X-Trail, and the Audi Q3, subject to availability.

As part of Avis’ commitment to providing safe, clean and convenient transport solutions, measures under its Avis Safety Pledge initiative have been implemented across its rental stations in Singapore. It has enhanced vehicle cleaning protocols, with special attention paid to high-touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles. The Avis Safety Pledge also allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact.

To reserve their cars, customers can book online and make a one-month deposit. For further questions on other car models, customers can also enquire via the Avis website: https://www.avis.com.sg/leasing-promotion.php