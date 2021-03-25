Cross appoints CEO

BANGKOK, 25 March 2021: Cross Hotels & Resorts promotes Harry Thaliwal to the lead role of chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The hotel group has been reengineering management fundamentals as it readies for when international travel reboots, Thaliwal explained in the appointment announcement.

Harry Thaliwal.

Cross Hotels & Resorts reassures its travel partners worldwide that it is following safety guidelines laid down by the governments of the countries where the group has a presence to rebuild traveller confidence across the company’s brands Cross, Cross Vibe and Away.

“Everyone has experienced hardships over the past 12 months, and we’ve had to make sacrifices. We continue to work with our partners and support our people with learning and development for staff to take them to the next stage of their careers as well as creating more sustainable corporate social responsibility programmes,” he said.

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 21 hotels across three distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe and Away – in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.