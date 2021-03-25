Airlines blast off with promotions

BANGKOK, 25 March 2021: Thailand’s six domestic airlines have joined hands to deliver cheap travel to help kickstart recovery of the country’s ailing tourism industry.

The official launch of the campaign engineered by the Tourism Authority of Thailand blasted off 23 March at a launch presentation headed by Thailand’s Minister of Tourism, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

He was joined by the presidents and CEOs of the six airlines and TAT officials led by governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Participant airlines: AirAsia Thai Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Thai Smile and Thai Vietjet.

Calling the joint airline venture the “Thai Travel Squadron”, the Minister of Tourism said the “project represents cooperation in both public and private sector to rebuild travel confidence within the country.”

The governor of TAT added: “The promotion is an important mechanism to improve travel confidence in the safety hygiene procedures in place and help working-age tourists and the younger generation enjoy air travel.”

It’s the first project initiated by the recently formed Thailand Airlines Association that brings the six airlines to the table to consider and negotiate campaigns that will benefit tourism in Thailand.

Thai Travel Squadron incentives

Bangkok Airways

The airline offers ‘Fly Thailand pay half” on domestic flights to those who join its Flyer Bonus programme.

Nok Air

The airline gives passengers “care kit birds” consisting of disposable cushion, alcohol, pad and hygienic masks.

Thai AirAsia Airlines

The airline cuts fares 30 % off regular price on all routes for travel 29 March to 30 September.

Thai Lion Air

In cooperation with the land travel app, Klook, it offers a promotion for travel during weekdays. Buy e-voucher via Klook starting at THB 99 (excluding airport tax). The voucher can be purchased from 1 to 30 April for travel from 1 April to 30 September Monday to Thursday.

Thai Smile

The airline offers special mid-year fares for all routes in the country. Fares start from as low as THB900. The fares must be purchased by 31 May. Travel up until the same date.

Thai Viet Jet

The airline offers promotions with a starting price of THB99. The tickets can be purchased up to 31 December for travel 24 to 31 December.